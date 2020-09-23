Currahee Street undergoes repairs

Body

Complaints from Toccoa residents about the condition of Currahee Street have resulted in road work by the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

During a summer meeting of the city commission, Toccoa residents said that Currahee Street was in need of repairs.

While Currahee Street is in the city, maintenance of the road is the responsibility of the DOT because it is a state route.

After hearing from the residents, city officials spoke with the DOT.

Their discussion culminated in the DOT starting work on patching a portion of the road this week.

DOT spokesperson Katie Strickland said work was temporarily halted last week due to weather conditions but was expected to resume around Sept. 21.

Some 300 feet of Currahee Street is being repaired where the pavement has been damaged, she said.

City manager Billy Morse spoke briefly about the repairs on Currahee Street and additional road work in the city at Monday’s commission meeting.

"The condition of Currahee Street has been discussed a couple of times at city commission meetings," Morse said, responding to questions Tuesday.

"City staff requested assistance and DOT responded to improve the driving surface," Morse said. "The city appreciates DOT's assistance."

In other city road work, Morse said that resurfacing Hayes Street and Skyview Lane is underway.

Refurfacing on Rose Lane, Arlene Street, Elberton Street from Pine to Broad, and Morgan Street from Collins to Davis has already been completed.

Streets remaining to be resurfaced include North Pine Street, Meadowbrook Lane, and Laurel Hill Court, Morse said.

Also Monday, commissioners approved the mailing of loan documents with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) to move forward with improvements to the Eastanollee Wastewater Plant.

Morse said the cost estimate for the first phase of improvements is $7.33 million with construction beginning in early 2021 and ending in April, 2022.

He said the first phase will increase the treatment capacity at the plant.