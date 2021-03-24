Hospital expands visitation policies

Body

In light of revised guidance from the CDC, Department of Public Health (DPH), and in compliance with executive orders from the Governor’s Office, Stephens County Hospital, its clinics and personal care homes will expanded visitation on a limited basis effective Monday.

“In an abundance of caution, we are proceeding with this expansion while still requiring masks in our facilities, enforcing social distancing, and encouraging thorough hand-hygiene,” hospital CEO Mike Hester said.

“We understand the CDC is offering guidance pertaining to individuals who have been vaccinated and new masking recommendations for those individuals; however, this guidance does not pertain to healthcare facilities, and we are continuing to do everything we can to ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” he said.

The new visitation policy follows.

• Women’s services including labor and delivery.

Two (2) visitors allowed per patient are allowed in the labor and delivery department. Masks are required at all times. Children are discouraged from visiting at this time.

 • Lab and radiology services.

Visitors are discouraged at this time unless necessary to have one support person due to physical or mental impairments. Masks are required at all times.

• Outpatient surgery.

One support person is allowed. This support person is encouraged to wait in the patient’s outpatient room and avoid common areas. Masks are required at all times.

•Elective total joint replacement.

One support person is allowed. This support person is encouraged to wait in the patient’s room and avoid common areas. Staff will communicate with our dietary department to have meals delivered for visitors to the patient’s room.

Masks are required at all times except while eating. While eating, social distancing is required.

• Inpatient hospital visitation.

Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for patients on the medical/surgical floor.- Visitors must be 18 years of age or older. Only two visitors will be allowed in the building at one time.

Visitors will need to check in through the ER waiting area where they will exchange their ID for a visitors badge.

Intensive care unit patients will be allowed one visitor between the hours of 3-7 p.m. Masks are required at all times.

• COVID-19 Unit.

• No visitors are permitted in the COVID-19 Unit except during end-of-life situations with administrative approval from the hospital.

 • Cafeteria.

Visitors meeting the above criteria may get a to-go plate from the hospital cafeteria. Visitors must eat in patient rooms only.

Visitor dining in the hospital cafeteria is not allowed.

 It is recommended when arriving to doctor’s appointments to come alone whenever possible

 Masks are required at all times while in clinics unless asked to remove by a provider

Personal care homes (Clary and Wilkinson Centers).

 Visitation to long term care and assisted living facilities like personal care homes are governed by the state.

The current guidance allows for the following changes in accordance with Phase II of the State Reopening Plan and Guidance on Visitation to Long-term Care Facilities.

These changes to visitation took effect on March 15.

• Visitors will be allowed Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 3-8 p.m. Only one visitor will be allowed at a time.

• Visitation should be limited to one hour.

• Visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

• All visitors will be screened upon entry.

• Masks must be worn at all times except while eating and/or drinking. While eating and/or drinking, social distancing

will be strictly enforced.

• Visitation is subject to adherence to these policies and to our ability to remain in Phase II of reopening.

“We understand that these may seem like small steps, and we are anxious to resume normal visiting protocols as soon as possible; however, we are still treating COVID-19 positive patients and are committed first and foremost to ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” Hester said.

“We will be certain to adjust visitation policies as quickly as it is safe to do so. We thank you for your understanding and your patience during this time,” Hester said.