Open Arms Clinic receives grant

On behalf of more than 3,600 Georgia Baptist churches, the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation offers grants to non-profit healthcare organizations to lighten the burden of providing health care services and to bless those receiving services. Since 2005, the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation has provided 715 grants to 340 health care organizations totalling approximately $53 million. Open Arms Clinic in Toccoa is a 2021 grant recipient of a $10,000.00 award to support their mission of providing free healthcare and medication to the indigent and working poor citizens of Stephens County.