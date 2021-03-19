Sip and Stroll in Toccoa in April

Body

Main Street Toccoa, in coordination with the businesses of downtown Toccoa, will hold the second annual Downtown Toccoa Sip-n-Stroll on Friday, April 16 from 4-7 p.m.

Strollers can enjoy their favorite drink samples, deals, special promotions, music and then attend a special concert at the Ritz Theatre with Toccoa Falls College Jazz Band and Toccoa Jazz at 7 p.m.

Participating businesses will provide a drink special sample (alcoholic or non-alcoholic), appetizers, special deals, giveaways, and more.

Live music will be offered during the evening.

Main Street Toccoa staff will sell “signature cards” for $10 each the night of the event. The cards will include drinks for the evening and other related items.

Visit a certain number of businesses and return the “signature card” to Main Street staff for a free prize.

This event is generously sponsored by downtown businesses.

Main Street Toccoa encourages the community to come out and #ShopSmall by visiting the local retail businesses downtown that contribute to the quality of life in the community.

For more information about the planned Sip-n-Stroll, visit the official event page on the Main Street Toccoa Facebook page or call the Main Street office at 706-282-3232.