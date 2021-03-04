Body

Kindergarten registration for Stephens County will be held Thursday and Friday, March 11-12.

Registration will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. on Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Registration on these dates will be held at Big A Elementary.

Begin the registration process online at www.stephenscountyschools.com/kregistration starting Wednesday, March 3, and attend the March 11 or March 12 dates to complete registration.

Kindergarten registration is not done on a first come, first served basis. All students registered will attend kindergarten.

The following documents are needed to complete registration: certified copy of birth certificate, social security card, immunization on Georgia form 3231, certificate of vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screening, Form 3300.

Also, proof of residency (City of Toccoa, Georgia Power, or Hart EMC bills are acceptable forms of proof of residency).

Along with the documents needed, your child should also be present at registration.

Children must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2021 to register for kindergarten.

If you have any questions regarding 2021 kindergarten registration for Stephens County schools, contact central enrollment at 706-898-5117.