101 days of school

Students and staff at Big A Elementary School recently celebrated schools being open for 101 days in the 2020-2021 school year.

The COVID pandemic has caused an unpredictable year for the school system, making the goal of more than 100 days in session all the more important, said school superintendent Daniel Oldham.

"This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our administrators and teachers across the district," Oldham said. "At the beginning of the year, many thought that we might not make it to Labor Day," he said.

Oldham said the perseverance of school staff played a crucial role in keeping schools open.

"Historically the 100th day of school is a celebrated milestone within the school district, so reaching 101 days this year has more meaning than most for the Stephens County community," Oldham said.