Toccoa 15-year-old reported missing

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has reported that a 15-year-old Toccoa girl is missing.

Graci Parks is 5 ft., 6 in. tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

“Graci (proper spelling, no “e”) Parks vanished from her family’s home in Toccoa, Georgia in the early morning hours of May 4, 2020. All of Graci’s belongings are still in the home and she has not been seen or heard from since that morning. Graci’s family believes she met an unknown man online and may be trapped,” reported NCMEC spokesperson Brenna C. O’Donnell.

If anyone has information about Graci Parks, you are urged to contact the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office at 1-706-779-3911, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.