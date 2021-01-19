Anti-litter posters

Body

Stephens County 4-H and Keep Toccoa-Stephens County Beautiful recently sponsored a 4-H Anti-Litter Poster Contest for Stephens County 5th Grade Academy students to address the litter problem in the community.

The effects of litter and blight are seen throughout the county. It reduces the aesthetic appeal of the community, pollutes the water supply, and decreases economic growth. Litter is one of the most visible and persistent environmental issues communities and towns face today.

Research shows that environmental education to youths at an early age will help discourage, and create attentiveness to litter and abatement in our communities. To promote awareness of the litter problem in Stephens County, the Stephens County 4-H agent Susan Yearwood presented an environmental education program in each 5th grade 4-H class.

The students created an anti-litter poster with a slogan and artwork to promote litter awareness. There were 62 poster entries and three first place winners.

The individuals serving as judges representing Keep Toccoa-Stephens County Beautiful were Tim Hale and Suzanne Fletcher, and county commissioners James Addison. Poster winners were Taylor Beatty, Kady Landis and Aiden Perrin. Pictured with them is Susan Yearwood, Stephens County Extension coordinator/4-H agent.