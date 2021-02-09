Competition dance wins

Body

On Saturday, Jan. 23, the Stephens County High School Indianettes competition dance team competed at the Heritage 5-Star Invitational in Ringgold. The team placed first out of four teams in high kick and brought home third place out of five teams in varsity pom. They also received the Best Costume Award. Pictured are (bottom row) Emma Moon, Kinsey Quick, and Abby Andrews. Standing are coach Kenzie Cash, Haley Carter, Bailee Adams, Erin Terrell, Kathryn Stroud, Payton Terrell, Abigail Brown, and coach Tamera Cash. Not pictured are Daysha Vandiver and Bella Chambers.