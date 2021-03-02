County considers election superintendent appointment options

Body

County commissioners recently considered changes to the county's election board appointments.

After discussions in a planning meeting held last Thursday, the board decided to assess how other counties in the state deal with election office practices.

County administrator Phyllis Ayers said she had examined other counties several years prior and could not reach a consensus as there were a variety of ways each county dealt with its elections office.

"It really is a mixed bag," Ayers said.

County attorney Brian Ranck said that Stephens County's policy is designed to regulate the local government's influence in elections.

"The current act was drafted in such a way to eliminate politics from the process," Ranck said.

Stephens County is in the process of having a new chief registrar/elections superintendent appointed after the retirement of former registrar Eureka Gober.

The county's policy is to have the position appointed by the superior court judge, but commissioners received a letter recommending the appointment be made by a county grand jury instead.

Ranck said the letter contained recommendations he doesn’t favor.

"It limits the appointment to two names," Ranck said.

"The local act (currently) does not require the grand jury," Ranck said.

Ayers said the county has received 13 applications for the position that were sent over to the judge's office.

Ayers also said the judge has questioned if acting chief registrar April Roberts would be retained if she was not the appointee with the elections office having two full-time positions.

Ranck said there would be no problem if Roberts was kept on as deputy superintendent.

"That's no change to the structure of the office," Ranck said. "I don't think there's anything wrong with our local (election) act."

Commissioner Dennis Bell said he thinks the county should wait before acting.

"I think we need to wait and see what others are doing," Bell said.

Also discussed at the planning meeting was moving Stephens County drug court out of the courthouse annex building on Tugalo Street and relocating it to a building on Falls Road not far from the post office.

Ayers recommended leasing the building for drug court.

After the courthouse annex is vacated, commissioners discussed the future of the property .

Options include selling or demolishing the building that originally served as the education wing of First Baptist Church of Toccoa.

"I'm all for taking the building down," said commissioner Dean Scarborough.

Board chairwoman Michelle Ivester said she is in favor of selling the building, saying that the property would add more to the county's tax base.

Also at last Thursday’s meeting, Ayers said that summer road work will be alternated from week to week with paving undertaken one week, and roadside grass cutting the next.

Roads planned paving improves are Avalon Road, Clary Connector, Currahee Circle, Currahee Ridge Road.

Also, Easy Street, Line Road, Moore Circle, Rock Quarry Road, Black Mountain Road, Defoor Road/Sunset Road.

