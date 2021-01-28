County seeks new election superintendent

Body

Stephens County's chief voter registrar and election superintendent has resigned.

The Stephens County Board of Commissioners held a called closed session meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19, and afterward announced the resignation of former chief voter registrar Eureka Gober.

"(There was a) motion to accept a letter of resignation submitted by chief registrar Eureka Gober effective Friday, Jan. 15, 2021," said county administrator Phyllis Ayers.

Gober, who handled business in the Stephens County Elections Office since 2019, said in a telephone call that she resigned due to health issues.

Gober said that she had back surgery some four years prior and that her back still gives her problems.

"It is just unbearable to walk sometimes," Gober said. "It hurts every day."

She said that she had learned a lot about politics while running local elections.

"It was a new adventure for me," Gober said, adding she plans to take a lot of time resting.

Ayers said that county staff will coordinate with the Stephens County Board of Elections and Registrations and chief Superior Court Judge Rusty Smith to hire the county's next chief registrar to fill Gober's term which ends on Dec. 31, 2022.

Ayers said that Stephens County Deputy Registrar April Roberts will be taking care of the daily duties of the election office in the meantime.

“We thank Mrs Gober for her service and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” county commission chairman Michelle Ivester said Tuesday.

Gober’s tenure included the 2020 election cycle which was disrupted by the COVID pandemic in the spring and the November general election which required a statewide audit and a recount of votes.