Deputies chase vehicle at high speeds

Stephens County sheriff’s deputies last week chased a vehicle into South Carolina at speeds up to 100 mph on the two-lane highway

Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley said that on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at around 3 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a Nissan SUV due to it not stopping for oncoming traffic at the intersection of Currahee and Pond streets.

"The driver then accelerated and failed to stop," Shirley said.

"Deputies then activated their sirens, but the vehicle continued through the intersection of Big A Road and Currahee Street in the direction of South Carolina," Shirley said.

Shirley said that a passenger in the vehicle started throwing items from it as it approached the Hart EMC office on Highway 123.

"As deputies continued their pursuit into Oconee County, S.C., the passenger continued throwing items out the window," Shirley said.

Shirley said the deputy's vehicle was "intentionally" struck by the driver of the Nissan during an attempt by law enforcement officers to box the vehicle in with units behind it.

"An elementary school was just a few miles west and our only alternative at stopping the driver was this method," Shirley said.

However, before reaching the elementary school location, Shirley said the Nissan driver turned onto a series of back roads near Westminster, S.C.

"After a lot of twists and turns, the driver turned onto U.S. Highway 76 and headed back east in the direction of Westminster (S.C.) where the passenger continued to throw items out the window, one of which was believed to be a weapon," Shirley said.

Oconee County, S.C. sheriff’s deputies and Westminster, S.C., police officers became involved in the pursuit and put in place several stop sticks – devices designed to deflate tires.

Shirley said that one set of stop sticks succeeded in penetrating the Nissan's tires.

"The driver lost control one quarter mile west of U.S. 123 and Highway 76, turning over on its side in a residential yard," Shirley said.

Shirley said that two suspects were arrested.

Corey Beard, 32, and Tasha Singleton, 38, both of Toccoa, were taken to the Oconee County, S.C., Jail on multiple traffic charges, Shirley said.

In addition to traffic charges, Beard faces three counts of felony assault charges.

Singleton is charged with littering in South Carolina, Shirley said.

Shirley said it was fortunate no one was injured in the pursuit.

"I would also like to say how thankful all of us are for the professionalism and the peace of calm our public safety partners at Stephens County Emergency 911 dispatch demonstrated during the entire incident," Shirley said.

"Our lifetime partners at 911 dispatch to remain focused and composed is a credit to their training and experience," Shirley said.

"Both suspects will eventually be extradited back to Georgia to face charges that are developing as investigators work through the evidence," Shirley said.