Early voting period ends today

The final day to cast an in-person early ballot in Georiga's runoff election is today (Thursday, Dec. 31).

Polls will be open at the historic courthouse in Toccoa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on New Year's Day.

The runoff election is Tuesday Jan. 5, and polls will be moved to the senior center at the Stephens County recreation complex off of Rose Lane, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will chose races between Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and Public Service Commission (PSC) Republican incumbent Lauren "Bubba" McDonald and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman.

According to the PSC internet site, "The mission of the Georgia Public Service Commissioner is to exercise its authority and influence to ensure that consumers receive safe, reliable, and reasonably priced telecommunications, electric, and natural gas services from financially viable and technically competent companies."