Georgia Economic Development recognizes Osborne

Osborne Wood Products, Inc. of Toccoa was named by the Georgia Department of Economic Development for entering new international markets in 2019

Thirty-one other Georgia companies were also recognized.

Although Osborne has always occupied space as an international supplier of high-quality component parts for the furniture and kitchen and bath industries, ongoing efforts to expand internationally have resulted in supplying customers in new markets in recent years.

“We were glad to be recognized for expanding into new markets which continue to be priorities for our ongoing growth,” Osborne marketing director Jeremy McClain said.

“Although Osborne has had to rely on technology recently to facilitate international relationships because of the pandemic, we are fortunate to have been able to also re-tool our international marketing plan,” McClain said.

“Moving forward, we anticipate designating space on the website specifically for international inquiries, expanding international marketing efforts, and developing an international line,” McClain said.

Leon Osborne, founder and CEO, noted that the Globe Award reflected the ongoing expansion of Osborne Wood Products, Inc. into international markets.

Osborne Wood Products, Inc. has been supplying high quality wood products for 40 years.

In addition to kitchen island and other table legs, Osborne is a supplier for corbels, inlays, molding, and other decorative wood components.

In addition to these traditional offerings, Osborne has expanded opportunities to serve customers by offering custom pieces, kits, metal furniture components, table slides, and hardware.