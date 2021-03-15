Grant provides lighting for Toccoa

Body

Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), announced on March 2 that it awarded $5,000 in tourism product development grants to Main Street Toccoa.

The grants will be used to fund an alleyway restoration project scheduled for completion by July.

The project will include restoration work in accordance with historic preservation standards to two alleyways in downtown Toccoa.

The alleyways are located at adjacent to WNEG AM 630 radio station off Alexander Street and the Stewart ally off of Sage Street.

The alleyways will include bistro lighting added to allow these locations to contribute to the overall downtown sense-of-place.

“Georgia is an incredibly beautiful state. From the mountains to the coast, and from small towns to metropolitan cities, Georgia has destinations and experiences to satisfy the needs of every traveler...” said Georgia Department of Economic Development commissioner Pat Wilson.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to provide our partners with this additional funding,” Wilson said.

“Our downtown district is the heart and soul of our community. We seek out every opportunity we can to continually improve beautification efforts downtown,” Toccoa Mayor Evan Hellenga said.

“We know that this funding will help to tie these alleyways to our annual events and continue to encourage consumer spending in our local businesses,” he said.

Main Street Toccoa was one of four communities awarded funding this year.

For more information about this grant or the project, contact Christian Hamilton, Main Street manager, at 706-898-5777 or chamilton@cityoftoccoa.com.