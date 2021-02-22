Home Depot contributes to Ritz Theater

Subhead

Parts of the historic Ritz Theatre just got a lot more comfortable.

That’s due to a recent Home Depot Operation Surprise grant to the Friends of the Ritz Theatre totaling $500.

The Friends of the Ritz was able to purchase $500 worth of new chairs for use in the ticket booth, sound booth and stage areas.

"Money for new chairs simply wasn't in the budget and now we can replace the ones that are in really bad shape or don't exist at all" says Ritz Theatre general manager Tami Mayhugh.

"This grant is consistent with the mission of our organization to provide additional resources for the Historic Ritz Theatre. We are grateful that The Home Depot is such a great corporate partner," new Friends of the Ritz president Gary Cortellino said.

The in-kind grant was the idea of Toccoa Home Depot supervisor Wesley Copelan who has fond memories of time spent at the Ritz Theatre.

Operation Surprise provides nonprofit organizations with cash grants, has paid five hundred mortgage or rental payments for veterans, and has delivered countless messages of hope while supporting communities in need.

Friends of the Ritz, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was formed in 2018 to assist the Historic Ritz Theatre with additional funding for programming, marketing, and capital improvements.

For more information contact Gary Cortellino, president, Friends of the Ritz, Inc. at 678-360-2545.