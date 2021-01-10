Hospital vaccination drivethru scheduled

Body

Stephens County Hospital Testing Statistics

Tests Completed: 7,183

Positive Results: 1,521 Individual cases: 1,290

Hospitalized Currently: Positive: 11 Pending Results: 3



Hospital Updates

Vaccine Drive-through January 13, 2021

Stephens County Hospital is excited to announce that expansion into Phase 1A+ of COVID-19 Vaccinations following Department of Public Health revisions to the state vaccine plan earlier this week. This will open up our ability to vaccinate individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as first responders including Law Enforcement and Firefighters.

To support our community of individuals who fall within this category, the hospital will be hosting a drive-up vaccination clinic in the front of Stephens County Hospital on Wednesday, January 13 from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Given the limited supply of vaccines within the state, and in keeping with the state vaccine plan, the hospital is only able to offer this to the following individuals:

Individuals 65 years of age and older with residence in Stephens County

First Responders servicing Toccoa / Stephens County

Healthcare workers who work in Toccoa / Stephens County

Anyone attending this event must have proof of their employment as a first responder servicing Stephens County, proof of their employment as a healthcare worker in Stephens County, or proof of residence in Stephens County.

Please also arrive with insurance cards if you have insurance. If you do not have insurance, please indicate that upon arrival.

There is no out of pocket cost to anyone for the vaccine as the hospital has worked with the Health Resources & Services Administration to ensure coverage for any uninsured individual.

You will need to complete registration and consent forms upon arrival, but you will be able to remain in your car for the entirety of the time.

After receiving your vaccine, you will need to wait for 15 minutes before leaving so that you can be monitored by medical staff. We hope that you will take advantage of this opportunity.