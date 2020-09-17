Loudermilk concert Oct. 9

Body

Stephens County resident and local bluegrass music favorite Edgar Loudermilk will return with his band as the opening act for the 2020-2021 Night at the Ritz series at the historic Ritz Theatre.

Loudermilk’s concert will follow the inaugural Downtown Sip-N-Stroll on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Loudermilk’s signature voice, bass skills, and songwriting are a family tradition for this Louvin Brothers’ descendant.

Having experienced a long tenure of performing, including winning several industry awards, with IIIrd Tyme Out, Rhonda Vincent, and Marty Raybon.

In 2015, he formed his own band with the highly acclaimed guitarist, Jeff Autry.

In late 2019, Autry took a hiatus from the band due to health reasons.

In 2019, Georgia native and accomplished guitarist Clint Coker joined the Edgar Loudermilk Band.

Rounding out the group are Zack Autry (mandolin/harmony vocals) and Curtis Bumgarner (banjo).

The band’s most recent release, Dark Side of Lonesome has cracked the top 10 of Sirius XM’s Bluegrass Junction’s Most Played list.

The Farm Jam Youth All-Star Band, the October 2019 Open Mic Monday winner, will open the show.

With help and guidance from Loudermilk, the band began performing four years ago at Jaemor Farms.

Night at the Ritz, a regular event series at the Ritz Theatre, is funded in part, by generous grants from the Georgia Council for the Arts and the Georgia Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for all shows may be purchased online, or at the theatre box office night of show.

Adult tickets are $10, children under 12 are $5, and students with an ID are also $5.

For more information on Edgar Loudermilk’s performance or Night at the Ritz, contact Ritz Theatre general manager Tami Mayhugh at tmayhugh@cityoftoccoa.com or 706-244-0039.