Ministry donates medical supplies to Haiti hospital

An area ministry last week prepared to ship a second container of medical supplies to a newly-opened hospital in Haiti.

Love Him Love Them volunteers helped load the shipping container on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Lavonia.

Included in the shipment were 13 much-needed hospital beds.

The ministry opened the new hospital in August, 2020 during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

With the help of several shipping companies from Jefferson, Hoschton and one individual from Gainesville, the ministry donated over $2,000 to purchase the container and pay expenses and the custom fees for its first shipping container to Haiti.

It was filled with medical supplies, equipment and other items.

The second container, which was loaded last Saturday, includes the medical beds and medical supplies donated from all over the United States including more than 185 boxes of new medical supplies from Intervol out of Rochester, N.Y.

These supplies were driven from Rochester, N.Y. by Todd and Mary Baxter right before Thanksgiving Day.

The Baxters even stayed to help Love Him Love Them feed over 3,000 people on Thanksgiving.