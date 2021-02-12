Morrow catches top spot

Body

Boater Troy Morrow of Eastanollee won the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine at Lake Keowee presented by Googan Baits in Seneca, S.C. last weekend.

Morrow earned $7,011 for his victory at the event, which was hosted by Visit Oconee.

Morrow’s catch totaled 15 pounds, two ounces and beat out second place finisher Bo Price of Seneca, S.C. who totaled 13 pounds, 14 ounces.

The 2021 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division.

The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championships.

Boaters will compete for a $60,000 prize package, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000.

Strike King co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.

The top six finishers in each regional will then qualify for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.

MLF BIG5 is part of MLF, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization.