New pastor at Grace Baptist

Grace Baptist Church has called the Rev. Scott Alexander as its new pastor.

Alexander and his wife, Christy, both graduated from Stephens County High School and have been married for almost 28 years.

They have four children, two married and two in college, and four grandchildren.

Scott Alexander graduated from the Davis Ministry Center at Shorter University in Rome, in 2006 and was ordained into the gospel ministry in September of the same year.

He began his pastoral ministry in January 2001 as the minister of students at Antioch Baptist in Rome where he served until accepting the call as associate pastor of Family Discipleship from First Baptist of Cordele in January, 2007.

He served at FBC until September 2019 when he took a step of faith and began serving at various churches as supply or interim pastor.

Since relocating to Toccoa last fall, he served at Grace Baptist as interim pastor for three months prior to accepting the call to become pastor on Jan. 17.

The Alexanders said they are excited that God has called them to return to Stephens County where their story began.

God has given them a desire to lead and shepherd a loving, family-oriented church to stay true to God’s never-changing Word while making a difference in our ever-changing world, Scott Alexander said.

Grace Baptist holds worship service at 11 a.m. on Sundays.