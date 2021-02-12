Perry joins The Toccoa Record

Body

Lisa Perry has joined the staff of The Toccoa Record as a marketing specialist.

A native of Tybee Island, Ga., Perry has been a Toccoa-Stephens County resident since the age of 16.

Before joining the Record, Perry worked as retail store manager for All Things Currahee in downtown Toccoa where she was accountable for the commerical performance of the store including overseeing all daily operations.

As a marketing specialist with the newspaper, Perry will assist customers with their advertising and marketing plans.

“Lisa has been in Toccoa-Stephens County for some time and is very familiar with our community, its businesses and residents,” The Record publisher Tom Law said.

“I’m confident she will be a tremendous addition to our team here at the newspaper. Don’t hestitate to contact her to talk about your advertising needs,” he said.