Public health gives vaccination guidelines

From the District 2 Public Health Department:

Due to the high demand for the vaccine, District 2 Public Health asks that everyone be patient as they schedule residents to get vaccinated.

Guldelines to receive the vaccine are as follows:

1. Vaccines are for residents who live or work in the counties that comprise District 2.

2. Vaccines will be given by appointment ONLY – Walk-ins will not be accepted.

3. The number of people in enclosed spaces is limited by observing recommended social distances to prevent the spread of illness.

4. Come to your appointment as close to the allotted time as possible to reduce the number of people in the waiting area (you may be asked to wait outside or in your car if you are too early).

5. If you have insurance, please bring your card. Insurance will help pay to offset the cost for administering the vaccine.

6. There will be no cost to anyone to get vaccinated.

7. You should plan to remain for post-vaccination observation for up to 30-minutes.

8. Prior to vaccination, review of product-specific safety information and consent will be required.

9. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine require two-doses – appointments are required for both doses.

10. Please understand you will receive the vaccine that is available (Pfizer or Moderna).

The website registration link is now operational for District 2 Public Health.

It can be accessed by visiting: www.phdistrict2.org<http://www.phdistrict2.org>

A call center number will be available on Monday, January 11 for those who do not have access to online registration.