Registration for Pre-K scheduled

Body

Pre-K Registration will be held Monday, March 1, 2021 to Friday, March 26, 2021. The following documents are needed to complete registration.....

* • Certified copy of Birth Certificate

* • Social Security Card

* • Immunization on GA Form 3231

* • Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition Screening, Form 3300

(after child’s 4th birthday)

* • Proof of Residency (City of Toccoa, Georgia Power, or Hart EMC bills are

acceptable forms of proof of residency)

Child must be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2021 to register for Pre-K.

Pre-K classes are determined by lottery and notifications will be made around April 15, 2018. Children registering in district will be given priority placement over out of district children.

Begin the registration process online at www.stephenscountyschools.com/prekregistrationand complete it between the hours of 8:00 a.m.and 4:00 p.m. at the Central Records and Enrollment office located at Stephens County Schools Board of Education. If you have any questions regarding Pre-K registration please contact us at 706-898-5117.