SCHS band member named to district honor band

A member of the Stephens County High School band has been named to the Georgia District 14 Honor Band.

Dawson Jordan, alto saxophone, was chosen for the honor band based on scoring from district audtions held virtually last month.

Auditions included performances of scales and arpeggios and two prepared etudes.

An arpeggio is a group of notes played one after the other, up or down in pitch.

An etude is a short musical composition for a solo instrument, especially one designed as an exercise or exploiting technical virtuosity.

Jordan will join with other top musicians from 14 other northeast Georgia counties for rehearsals and a public performance at a time and location to be determined this spring.

Jordan and two other SCHS band members – Zane Pressley and Ian White – have qualified to audition for the Georgia All-State Band later this month.

The All-State Band will perform at the Classic Center in Athens in April.

The District Honor Band and All-State Band are sponsored by the Georgia Music Educators Association.

Derrick Nolen is band director at Stephens County High School.