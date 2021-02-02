Sheriff's Office names deputy and jailer of the year

Body

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office recent presented a pair of awards to deputies.

Daniel Dixon was named deputy of the year by his peers and Dondi Nelson was named jailer of the year.

Daniel has demonstrated an outstanding dedication to the community and to the Office of Sheriff, sheriff Randy Shirley said.

“He continues to work hard at improving himself so as to better serve the citizens of Stephens County, as well as those who visit our community,” Shirley said.

Dixon is a member of Southside Church in Commerce. He graduated from Franklin County High School in 2014.

After graduation, he worked at the Banks County Sheriff's Office from 2015 to 2017. During this time he attended Basic Jail School and Georgia Crisis Intervention Training.

Daniel was hired by Sheriff Randy Shirley in September of 2017 as a jailer.

He worked his way up through the jail and was sent to gang investigation training in 2018 and now serves as a member of the Georgia Gang Investigation Association.

Daniel was promoted to jail supervisor in 2019. In the latter part of 2019, he was selected to advance to the Georgia Law Enforcement Academy where he graduated and was certified as a deputy sheriff through the Georgia Peace Officers Association

Daniel has worked as a road deputy since 2019. He has attended SWAT training and has earned more than 721 hours

of training-an outstanding achievement in such a short time period.

Dondi Nelson was named jailer of the year by his peers.

Nelson has demonstrated an outstanding dedication of service to his peers to include all jail staff, according to Shirley.

“He has set an example for staff through his ability to lead in how he interacts with jail inmates, which has gained him a great deal of respect from those who are housed in the county jail,” Shirley said.

Dondi continues working hard in the jail at improving himself to better himself and serve others, Shirley said.

Nelson graduated from a high school abroad in 1986. He also attended Troy State University and earned 129 College credits thus far.

After graduation from high school, he worked in the retail sector for one year.

Immediately after working in the private sector, he realized military was his calling and, in 1988, he enlisted into the U.S. Army where he spent 23 years.

He retired in 2012 as a master sergeant. After retirement, he went overseas to work with DynCorp International as a mentor to the Afghan Army in operations.

In 2019, he was hired by Shirley and began his career serving with the Stephens County Sheriff Office.

“I am very proud of these two men and totally agree with the men and women who voted for the pair by secret ballot,” Shirley said.

“Each year those employees who work with me see those who continue to rise above in their call to duty, for their selfless sacrifice to make each day count in making positive outcomes for those they serve. They are clearly difference makers,”