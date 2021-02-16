Watson painting accepted into exhibit

Subhead

“Quiet Day,” a watercolor painting by Gail Watson, was accepted into the 44th Annual Juried Exhibition, which is held by the Southern Watercolor Society.

The exhibit will be held at the Gadsden Arts Center & Museum in Quincy, Fla., from April 23 through June 19. Juror David R. Smith, chose only 70 paintings from all submissions, which were spread out over 18 states.

“Quiet Day” is a watercolor pour.

Watson starts by drawing out the subject by hand and transferring it onto a thick watercolor paper.

Then primary colored paint is mixed into separate small cups of water and poured directly onto the paper.

Once dried, masking is applied to act as a resist and preserve the colors underneath.

Layers and layers of paint and masking are slowly applied over time, each time getting more pigmented, until the majority of the piece is covered and the last pour is the darkest part of the painting.

Once the piece is finished, the masking is removed to reveal the piece of art beneath.

Watson, who resides in Toccoa, began her career as an artist 35 years ago after taking classes from Dianne Mize in Clarkesville.

Her passion is painting nature using rich colors and combining the many techniques she has learned.

She uses her own photographs as a reference for her paintings and her travels as her inspiration.

She is the current president of the Currahee Artist’s Guild, and serves on boards or as a member of many other artist guilds and associations.

Southern Watercolor Society was formed to elevate the stature of watercolor painters and educate the public to the significance of watercolor painting as an important creative, permanent painting medium.