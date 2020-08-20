Blackwell awarded ACDF scholarship

Body

In August 2015, a group of Whitman Street graduates met to brainstorm, collaborate and process appropriate option(s) for giving back to the community in which they grew up.

The result was the establishment of the non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, Action for Community Development Foundation, Inc. (ACDF)

One of the primary objectives of ACDF is to provide scholarship support to graduating seniors of the Toccoa-Stephens County educational system.

Consistent with this objective this year’s recipient will be presented with the scholarship on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at Emory Johnson Park.

All interested parties attending should practice safe distancing and respectfully wear appropriate face mask.

Scholarship recipients are selected from the submission of a completed application.

Decision of applicants selected are based on academic accomplishments, character and acceptance into an educational institution.

The 2020 scholarship recipient is Trey Blackwell who will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

Blackwell demonstrated outstanding citizenship and a strong interest in the chosen field of study at the college he will attend.

The Action for Community Development Foundation’s scholarships are specifically designed for Toccoa-Stephens County students.

However, this year a non-resident of Toccoa-Stephens County, impressed individual board members with her academic accomplishments and strong sense of citizenship with a focus on service to others.

On that note, individual ACDF board members contributed and will present to Unity Hill a $1,000 scholarship toward her college expenses.