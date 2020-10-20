Christmas parade scheduled Dec. 5

Subhead

The Toccoa Woman’s Club will sponsor the 2020 Toccoa Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.

The club is seeking parade entries. Applications must be filled out and returned by Wednesday, Nov. 25. There is a fee for late registration.

Applications will be available at The Headquarters Salon, located at 450 E. Currahee St., on the Toccoa-Stephens County Chamber of Commerce web site, and at the Chamber of Commerce office in the train depot on Alexander Street.

Applications can be mailed to Kim Kiser at 223 Pebble Creek Dr. Toccoa, GA 30577 or dropped off at The Headquarters Salon.

Display numbers will be available at The Headquarters Salon 450 East Currahee St. on Nov. 30 or at the information booth in front of Regions Bank the day of the parade.

The line-up for the parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. Information personnel will be at Regions Bank.

Doyle Street will be the entrance point for all participants, and information personnel will help people locate their designated area.

Your display number should be placed on the right side windshield of your float or vehicle for the judges to view.

Tell all children and other people riding on the float to arrive by 3:30 p.m. Make sure all parents know that Doyle Street will become a one-way street after 2:30 p.m.

Parents will not be allowed to drive on Doyle Street. You will dismantle from the parade at Boyd Field. Make sure that parents know to pick their children up at Boyd Field (not along the end of the parade route).

Theme for this year’s parade is Christmas in America. The parade grand marshal will be announced later.

Parade judges will look for an entry’s interpretation of the theme of the parade.

A cash prize will be awarded for first place for the following three categories – school, church/civic, and all other.

There will also be an award for Best Overall.

Floats will be judged on creativity, effort extended to produce the float, and enthusiasm.

Do not use Santa Claus on your float.

Go-carts will not be allowed.

No motorized vehicle can be driven by anyone younger than 26 years of age and/or anyone not possessing a valid state license.

All entries must have completed an application form. Those that arrive the day of the parade will be charged double entrance fee and placed at the rear of the parade as space allows.