Class2020 graduation ceremony tonight (July 17)

Stephens County High School Class of 2020 graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 17, at 8 p.m. in the high school stadium.

In-person graduation was postponed in May due to the coronavirus which will continue to have an impact.

"Families will be allowed to sit in groups of seven and available seating will be marked in the stands," said Becky Jameson, senior class counselor at SCHS.

"Students and faculty will be seated six feet apart and all social distancing guidelines will be followed," Jameson said.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

"Guests will not be allowed on the field before, during, or after the ceremony," Jameson said.

If weather does not permit, the ceremony is planned to be moved to the following morning on Saturday, July 18, at 9 a.m.

"The ceremony will be broadcast online for those who can not attend," Jameson said.

A virtual graduation ceremony was held in May followed by a well-received motorized parade of graduates on Tugalo Street and Big A Road all the way to the high school.