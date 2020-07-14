COVID-19 causes pool closure

Body

About a month after reopening, the Doyle Street pool will be closing again after a person who was at the pool reported they may have been contagious while there.

Camp Fire Georgia, which operates the pool for the City of Toccoa, reported on July 13, that they had received a report of an individual testing positive for COVID-19 who had recently been to the Doyle Street Pool.

"We have no reason to believe that this person contracted Covid-19 at the Doyle Street Pool, but rather, they have informed us that while they may have been contagious, they were at the pool," Camp Fire reported in a notice.

The notice continued, "The Doyle Street pool will be closed until further notice as we work with local officials and the Georgia Department of Public Health to follow recommended procedures in an effort to ensure everyone's safety. We will resume operations when we feel it is safe to do so for both our staff and patrons."

The notice did not state the specific date the individual was at the pool.

Since the pool reopened, Camp Fire followed CDC guidelines such as the wearing of masks, cleaning procedures, water chemistry maintenance, and social distancing.

Camp Fire advised recent visitors to the pool to watch for symptoms and seek immediate care if symptoms arise.