COVID-19 reaches 24 in Stephens this week

By Tom Law

The Toccoa Record

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stephens County since the

coronavirus outbreak climbed to 24 late Tuesday, according to the

Georgia Department of Health.

That’s up from 14 confirmed cases at the same time a week ago.

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths in the county as of

Tuesday night.

Stephens County Hospital CEO Mike Hester reported Tuesday the

hospital and its physician’s group have tested 100 people for the

coronavirus with nine positive results, 86 negative results and five

test results still pending.

“We have received many results on patients tested over the weekend,

all of which were negative and we’re very thankful for that, but we do

anticipate seeing more cases in our community which are positive,” he

said Tuesday.

Hester said there are now multiple healthcare providers

administering coranivirus tests in the county.

As of Monday, the seven patients had been hospitalized at Stephens

County Hospital with COVID-19.

Of those seven hospitalized, three patients have been released and

returned home and are recovering, Hester said.

Three others remain hospitalized and one was transferred to another

facility, according to Hester.

Statewide as of Tuesday night, there have been 14,578 confirmed

COVID-19 cases since the beginning of February with 524 deaths.

Some 2,854 Georgians have been hospitalized because of the virus.

In the northeast Georgia area, the most confirmed cases, 28, have

been reported in Habersham County.

There has been one coronavirus death reported in that county.

Stephens ranks second with 24 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Next comes Banks County with eight cases and no deaths, Elbert, six

cases and no deaths; Franklin, five cases and no deaths; and Hart, five

cases and no deaths.