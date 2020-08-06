Eight Big A staff members sent home after exposure to COVID-19

Body

Eight staff members from Big A Elementary School were sent home this week after being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The school system reported the incident on Thursday, August 6.

The school system also reported that the start day for Pre-K classes has been delayed — originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12, — has been delayed until Monday, Aug. 17.

The release from school superintendent Daniel Oldham stated the following:

"Big A Elementary School had eight staff members sent home from Covid-19 exposure. The start day for Pre-K and PREP will be postponed until 08/17/2020. Kindergarten (and all other grades) will be on...08/12/2020. The school has scheduled to undergo extra sanitation from our maintenance department before the start date for Kindergarten."

The school system also is preparing for virtual class orientation procedures tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 7.

Oldham in an interview said that students who have the own electronic equipment at home will receive their orientation in the parking lot of Stephens County High School.

Students who do not have equipment would need to go inside the high school to the atrium to fill out the paperwork and receive a device for their virtual classes.

Virtual orientation times are from 8:30-10:30 a.m., and from 4 -6 p.m. at the high school.