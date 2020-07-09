Home invasion on Pine

Body

Two suspects invaded a Toccoa home Friday evening and used a handgun to injure a man.

Toccoa police chief Jimmy Mize said officers responded to 387 S. Pine St. at 8:37 p.m. on Friday, June 26 in reference to shots fired.

At the scene, police found a man who had been struck in the head with a handgun.

"EMS was on scene to treat the injured male," Mize said.

Mize said victims included two females who reported that the male victim was outside working on a vehicle when he was approached by two armed suspects who forced him inside the residence

"The two females were held by one of the gunmen while the other gunman took the male to the bedroom area and began hitting him with the pistol," Mize said. "The suspect fired a round into the floor in the bedroom causing the other suspect to walk into the room," Mize said.

At that point, Mize said the two woman fled out the front door and up the street.

"As the women left, they saw a small silver car with possibly a Hart County tag with a subject inside it," Mize said.

The two gunmen shot at the residence as the male attempted to exit, Mize said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called for assistance to process the scene.

Mize said the case investigation is ongoing and requested anyone with information to call the police department at 706-282-3302.