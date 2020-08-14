Jamieson questions city finances

Body

Toccoa city commissioner Jeanette Jamieson on Monday questioned the utlities portion of a new lease agreement and pay raises for some Toccoa police officers.

During the finance report, Jamieson said the city needs a better idea of how much it is going to cost them to provide utilities to Ping's Grill, which will be operated by the owners of Cornelia's specialty burger restaurant Midtown Grill, beginning in September.

"All the utilities are run through the pro shop," said city finance director Becky Bohannon.

The grill is located in the same building as the golf pro shop at The Links at Lake Toccoa.

The lease agreement for Ping's Grill was approved by commissioners last month.

Jamieson said she was concerned that the finances would be "distorted" for the pro golf shop which the county operates at Lake Toccoa.

That's because, as mayor Terry Carter pointed out, "there's only one meter for the entire building," which also played into the city's decision to provide the utility costs for the restaurant.

Commissioner Gail Fry said that, since the restaurant has been closed, the city could gain an understanding of what the utility costs are each month by comparing the closed cost to the costs once operations begin.

Jamieson also questioned increased salaries for some police department personnel who were recently promoted.

City manager Billy Morse said the promotions could be absorbed through the city's budget for the police department.

"We budget for attrition in the police department," Morse said.

Also at Monday's city meeting, commissioners approved alcohol license for R K Foods, Ping's Grill, American Eagle #1 on Big A Road, and Texaco on West Currahee Street.