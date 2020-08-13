Library celebrates women's right to vote

Body

During the month of August, the Toccoa Stephens County Public Library will host a new exhibition from the National Archives.

Entitled Rightfully Hers, the exhibit commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

Rightfully Hers contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th Amendment, and its impact today. Despite decades of marches, petitions, and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all.

The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today.

This exhibit runs through Aug. 31.

The Toccoa-Stephens County Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding this exhibition, call at 706-886-6082.