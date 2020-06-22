Lions back to action

Body

After a long absence, people saw Lions on the prowl Saturday morning, June 13 along Falls Road between Broad Street and the entrance to Toccoa Falls College and the hospital.

People actually stopped and talked to the Lions, at a safe distance, when they saw then sniffing at the trash and litter. The Toccoa Lions club adopted Falls Road in the Keep Toccoa-Stephens County Beautiful program in 2011.

The Lions meet once every three months, usually early on a Saturday morning, at Rock Quarry Road and Falls Road to pick up the trash. Brenda Gordon, Toccoa Lions club president, says, "this is one of our visible service projects in the community and we try to do it before major events held in Toccoa, so we can make a good impression on visitors to our town. You would be surprised by what we have learned about consumer behavior by picking up the litter on Falls Road.”

Based on their litter haul, Lions believe the fast food of choice in Toccoa-Stephens is McDonald's, the town’s favorite soft drink is Mountain Dew and the favorite beer is Bud Lite. The favorite candy bar is Snickers and the favorite cigarette is Marlboro. The Toccoa Lions Club is continuing to meet virtually, with Zoom meetings conference calls. The Lions Club’s annual Chilly Open Golf Tournament is planned Nov. 14 at the Links at Lake Toccoa. The Toccoa Lions help line is 706-282-0444 if you need vision, hearing or other services from the Lions.

Tim McLaughlin and young Jack McLaughlin ran six miles on the campus of TFC as a warmup before picking up trash with the Lions club.