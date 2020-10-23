Ministry production to feature Combs

Body

A video feature story on Shirley Combs of Stephens County will air on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Her story will air on the In Touch program produced by In Touch Ministries.

The story will also be shared online (Facebook, Instagram and on the In Touch website at intouch.org) on Monday, Nov. 9.

A story about Combs will also be published in the quarterly magazine produced by In Touch Ministries.

A documentary film crew from In Touch Ministries filmed Combs July 22-24.

The documentary will focus on Combs’ restaurant, long-time advocacy for the homeless and hungry and her role as a dedicated church choir member.

Former Toccoan Tim Rhodes, a producer with In Touch Ministries, pitched the story about Combs to decision-makers at In Touch.

“Shirley was actually my bus driver when I was a child and attended Eastanollee Elementary,” Rhodes said.

Since then, we’ve been close and I’ve always had a desire to share her story,” he said.

Combs is the proprietor of Shirley’s Sole Food on Currahee Street.