Missing juvenile located within an hour

A 16-year-old runaway from Stephens County last week was located with a man from Vidalia less than an hour after she went missing.

Sheriff Randy Shirley said that deputies responded at 9:43 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 to a residence in the Kay Road area.

According to Shirley, parents of the girl said their daughter went missing in the early morning hours.

"Deputies were able to determine that the juvenile had arranged through messages online to be picked up from her residence after her parents left for work in the early morning hours," Shirley said.

Shirley said the teen girl had been communicating with the man on Facebook messenger "over a period of time."

Shirley said a nationwide alert was given and officers with the Ashburn Police Department in Turner County saw the suspected vehicle and driver.

"Less then an hour after the Amber Alert was issued, investigators received a call that Ashburn Police had located the runaway juvenile and placed the suspect in custoday," Shirley said.

Shirley said that charges would be brought against Shannon Gault, 32, of Vidalia after interviews are completed.