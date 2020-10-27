Pumpkin Daze in Toccoa

Body

Main Street Toccoa will host a special fall event on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. in downtown Toccoa.

Called Pumpkin Daze, there will be activities for the entire family.

There will be craft booths, food trucks, live music, a Pumpkin Derby, a pumpkin decorating contest, as well as hayrides.

Entertainment will include: The Dance Studio 11 a.m. to noon; Steve Bryson from noon to 2 p.m., and Jon Hott will perform bluegrass from 2 -4 p.m.

The pumpkin decorating contest will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

Winners will be announced just before the Pumpkin Derby. The Pumpkin Derby will go from noon to 2 p.m.

Details for the derby can be found on the Main Street Toccoa website. www.mainstreettoccoa.

com.

Craft booths will be set up throughout the event.

Spots for craft vendors are still available and applications can be found on the Main Street website.

Food trucks and hayrides will be available throughout the day.

While this will be a smaller oriented event downtown, we are still asking folks to wear masks and practice social distancing.

For more information or an application, go online at www.mainstreettoccoa.com or call the Main Street office at 706-282-3309.