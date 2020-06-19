Rits sets summer movie schedule

Body

The Ritz Theatre, shuttered since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will re-open on Thursday, July 2.

The theater, built in 1939, will re-open as the Main Street program will kick off its first summer movies of the year.

There will be restrictions, however. Because of social distancing guidelines, each movie showing will be limited to the first 100 guests.

But, Toccoa Main Street will add an additional showing boosting the total to three instead of the usual two.

“Our summer movie series is slated to start on Thursday, July 2, at 10 a.m. with additional showings at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” theater manager Tami Mayhugh said.

“To kick-off Independence Day weekend, we will be showing the award-winning blockbuster 1917,” Mayhugh said.

Other movies planned this summer include The Angry Birds 2 Movie on July 9, Jumanji: The Next Level, July 16, The Addams Family, July 23, and Aladdin on July 3.

“We will also be following all CDC recommendations,” Mayhugh said.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the theatre, bathrooms will be cleaned during and after each showing, and all chairs, door knobs, and fixtures will be cleaned with anti-bacterial spray.

Bathrooms will be limited to one person at a time.

Concessions will be available and set up in the orchestta pit in front of the stage to help eliminate over-crowding in the lobby area.

Make plans to arrive at the theater for your show time a little earlier than normal.

The theater will bring back its Saturday matinees, beginning on Aug. 2.

Movie times will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Movies will include Frozen 2, Lion King, Secret Life of Pets 2, Dolittle, and Harriet.

Movie admission is $1 as are concessions. Cash only will be accepted.

For more information, contact Mayhugh, at tmayhugh@cityoftoccoa.com or at 706-244-0039.