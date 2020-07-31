Road closure: Falls Road

Body

TOCCOA, GA ~ The City of Toccoa will be closing a section of Falls Road for repairs.



The work is scheduled to begin Monday, August 3rd at 5 a.m. and continue through Friday, August 7th depending on weather conditions.

All traffic in this area will be redirected by crews on site by way of Old Clarkesville Road & Forest Drive.

Vehicles needing to access the Toccoa Cancer Center complex will be directed through the Toccoa Creek Baptist Church parking lot.



Roadwork warning signs will be in place for the traveling public.

The City appreciates the patience of our citizens during these and reminds travelers to drive safely through work zones.