Road ramps closed

Body

The ramps connecting Highway 365 and Highway 17 near the Stephens and Habersham county line will be closed this weekend.

Starting Friday, Oct. 2, maintenance contractors with Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin a pavement project to improve the Tom Arrendale Interchange.

Traffic for the exit ramps will be detoured.

DOT representative Katie Strickland said the ramps will be closed through Sunday morning.

"The closures will begin at 7 p.m. Friday night and continue until Saturday morning at 5 a.m.," Strickland said. "Traffic will be detoured to the traffic signal at State Route 17 and State Route 15/US 441 intersection."

Strickland said that the project would be delayed until the weekend of Oct. 9-11 in the case of inclement weather or if work remains to be completed.