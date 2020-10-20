Saddler promoted by state patrol

Body

The Georgia State Patrol has promoted Elbert County native Donnie O’Neal Saddler to Post Commander at Georgia State Patrol Post 7 in Toccoa.

Saddler began his career with the Georgia Department of Public Safety in the Executive Security Division in 2002, where he provided security for governors Roy Barnes and Sonny Purdue.

Sergeant First Class (SFC) Saddler served as a trooper in Athens, Toccoa, and Hartwell State Patrol Posts.

SFC Saddler was promoted to Corporal at Athens State Patrol in 2016.

Georgia State Patrol later promoted SFC Saddler to Gwinnett State Patrol Post as the Sergeant.

He is a member of the GSP Peer Support Team and serves as the supervisor over the University of Georgia football security detail.

In 2012, he was on the GSP Presidential Inauguration detail in Washington, D.C.

He is also the recipient of the Outstanding DUI Detection award from Mothers Against Drunk Drivers for 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015.

A native of Elbert County, Saddler attended Voorhees College, Middle Georgia College, and Gordon College.

He began his law enforcement career as a deputy sheriff with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office and was a ranger for the State Department of Natural Resources.

Saddler resides in Elbert County and is married to Deandra Saddler.

They have two sons, Tysley and Malachi.

The Toccoa post covers Stephens, Habersham, and Rabun counties.

Capt. Steve Ruston is the Troop Commander.