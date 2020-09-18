Scarecrow walk in downtown Toccoa

Body

Family Connection will host a Scarecrow Walk downtown as a fall fundraiser.

Businesses, churches, organizations and individuals will enter scarecrows that will line the back and side around the historic courthouse walkways.

The walk will be held throughout the month of October. Families can vote on their favorites.

“Although COVID-19 has taken a lot from our community, it cannot take away our creativity,” Family Connection director Noel Pauley said.

Pauley says this opportunity will be safe for social distancing and is outdoors so it offers natural protection against COVID.

In order to make the event a success, Family Connection is looking for businesses or organizations that will enter a scarecrow into the competition.

Family Connection is asking groups to provide a $40 donation when entering a scarecrow. These groups are then urged to get creative.

“Find funny, family friendly scarecrow ideas that are sure to make families smile, Pauley said.

Funds raised will benefit the programs of Family Connection of Stephens County, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization focused on improving child and family well-being in Stephens County.

Interested groups can contact Noel Pauley at 678-428-9485 or director@stephensfamilyconnection.org.