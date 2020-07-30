Schools set orientation dates

Body

Stephens County schools will begin orientation sessions Monday, Aug. 3 .



The 5th Grade Academy will hold orientation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on that day followed by Big A Elementary and SCMS from 4-6 p.m.



Big A/SCMS will hold orientation again on Tuesday Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fifth Grade academy from 4-6 p.m. Liberty will hold orientation Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Toccoa Elementary from 4-6 p.m. The same two schools will hold orientation on Thursday, Aug. 6 except switch times.



Ninth grade orientation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 4-6 p.m

.

Due to COVID guidelines, the number of visitors with each student will be limited. Masks will be required.



Students enrolling in virtual learning will have in-person orientation on Monday, Aug. 3 at former Eastanollee Elementary location on Livestock Road. Sessions will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.