Sip & Stroll in Toccoa Oct. 9

Body

Main Street will host two events in downtown Toccoa on Friday, Oct. 9.

The first event is the inaugural Sip-n-Stroll, which will be held from 4-7 p.m. This event is in coordination with several of the businesses of downtown Toccoa.

Strollers can enjoy their favorite drink samples, deals, special promotions, and music.

The second event will follow at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre with a concert by nationally-known bluegrass performer, Edgar Loudermilk.

The downtown businesses that will participate include CK Morgan and Company, Angel Oak Home, Downtown Flowers, Details Salon 73 & Spa, X-Factor Grill/Cornerstone, Spa & Salon Anastasia, {ash-ling} Booksellers, Southern Roots Salon, Troup’s, Currahee Overland, WoodMen Life, and Threads.

Each business will serve a sample drink (alcoholic and nonalcoholic) and an appetizer. Many of the stores will have specials as well.

Main Street Toccoa staff will sell “bingo cards” for $10 each the night of the event.

The cards will include drinks for the evening and other related items. Visit a certain number of businesses and return the “bingo card” to Main Street staff for a free prize or a free ticket to the Loudermilk concert. The registration table will be located at the speed table on Doyle Street.

There will also be live music at three location. Kayla Beggs will be near Troup’s, Jake Hicks will perform near the speed bump on Doyle Street and Jackson Rogers will perform near Details Salon 73 & Spa.

This event is sponsored by the businesses of downtown Toccoa.

For more information about the planned Sip-n-Stroll, visit the official event page on the Main Street Toccoa Facebook page or the Main Street office at 706-282-3232.