Sunset Paddle highlights Tugaloo River history.

The 2020 Tugaloo River Sunset Paddle went off without a hitch, according to Tugaloo River Water Trail co-chairman David Jalovick.

“We even cut a ribbon at our new launch and river access point at the Broken Bridges Park,” Jalovick said.

The Sunset Paddle was held on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Broken Bridges Park, which is the last access point for the Water Trail at this time.

“While we usually see paddlers come from as far away as the Atlanta and Athens area, this year it was different. We restricted our group to 30 paddlers, and most were local folks that we knew. The paddle was perfect, especially during this time when we are still facing issues with Covid-19. We stayed safe and everyone had a really good time,” Jalovick said.

The group of 30 paddlers left the new Tugaloo River Water Trail launch at Broken Bridges at 4:30 p.m. and paddled to the railroad bridge and then on to Tugaloo Town, the well-populated Cherokee Indian village in the middle of the headwaters of Lake Hartwell.

They returned at sunset to the Broken Bridges park for a cookout and S’mores.

Along the way, local historian Kelly Vickers talked about the history of the Tugaloo River Corridor and how it played a major role in the way our country was founded and later grew to be a nation.

He mentioned Jarrett Manor, Traveler’s Rest, and of course, the Cherokee and Creek Indians along with the major trade and commerce routes of the area.

He explained how the river brought life to the Cherokee nation and how their early presence changed life for most settlers in northeast Georgia.

“Each year I tell paddlers how this particular area in Georgia is rich with native American history,” says Vickers, who is also a co-chair of the Tugaloo River Water Trail.

“Most, especially those who live in Stephens County are surprised to learn that this area once was home to thousands of Cherokee Indians. Up to seven Cherokee Indian villages once dotted the banks of the Tugaloo River,” Vickers said.

The Tugaloo River Water Trail, an official Georgia Rivers Water Trail, now has three official access points: Panther Creek at Yonah Park, Walker Creek Boat Ramp, and the Broken Bridges Park kayak ramp.

“We are working with the County commissioners, the Army Corps of Engineers, and GDOT to add an official access point at Prather Bridge,” says Angie Ramage who is also a co-chairman of the Water Trail Committee.

“Last year the addition of Walker Creek gave paddlers three easy access points along the Tugaloo River. Georgia Power’s donation for the launch on Panther Creek was tremendous,” says Ramage.

“They continue to support the Water trail through grants and donations, and we remain grateful. Every donation we receive goes to the Stephens County Foundation and the continued development of the Tugaloo River Water Trail along with Tugaloo Bend Park.

The Stephens County Foundation is the sponsoring organization of the Tugaloo River Water Trail. It remains committed to the preservation of the Tugaloo River Corridor. For more information about the Tugaloo River Water Trail visit www.stephenscountyfoundation.org, like the Tugaloo River Water Trail on Facebook or email them at tugalooriverwatertrail@gmail.com.