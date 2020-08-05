Three arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges

Body

Three suspects were arrested during a traffic stop earlier this month after Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Dexter indicated the presence of what turned out to be more than a half kilogram of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Randy Shirley said that on Wednesday, July 15, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a blue Nissan Rogue that was suspected to have been involved in recent drug activity.

"Investigators performed a traffic stop on West Currahee Street at RK Foods," Shirley said.

He said deputies noticed the three occupants of the vehicle "appeared to be very nervous."

Dexter — a narcotics detection dog with the sheriff's Office — was called to the scene and alerted deputies that illegal drugs were inside the vehicle.

Dexter’s alert resulted in a search of the vehicle which turned up a backpack in the passenger floorboard containing suspected methamphetamine.

Also, hidden under the vehicle hood near the engine compartment, Shirley said investigators found two black bags.

"During the inspection of the bags, two handguns and more than a half-kilo of suspected methamphetamine were seized," Shirley said, adding that some $1,400 in cash also was recovered.

Suspects Allan D. Goss, 40, of Mt. Airy; Kaylea Cannon, 26, of Clayton, and Samuel George, 34, of Martin, were arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

"All three were transported to Stephens County Jail where they were denied bond by a magistrate," Shirley said.