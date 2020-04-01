Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter closes to public

Body

The Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter has closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"To protect the health and safety of our staff and the public from the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter will be closing to the public until further notice," Shelter director Jeff Roberts said.

"If you want to adopt an animal or register for our low-cost spay/neuter program, please call us as we have instituted special procedures to minimize social contact," Roberts said.

"In accordance with National Animal Care & Control procedures, we are closed to intakes at this time," Roberts said.

"Additionally, animal control will only be responding to high priority calls at this time time," Roberts said.

Roberts said he needs his shelter and animal control staff to stay healthy so they can take care of some 100 animals currently housed at the humane shelter.

Roberts said last week the shelter would fully close to the public if and when Stephens County has a confirmed case of the coronavirus — which officially occurred on Tuesday.

In addition to closing the shelter, Roberts said that county marshals and animal control will not be responding to any reports regarding animals except in emergency situations.

"We're just responding to aggressive animal type situations or real emergency situations moving forward," Roberts said.

Roberts said there is no evidence that pets transmit the coronavirus.